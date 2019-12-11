The Commerce Tigers may have had only seven wrestlers at the Panther Invitational, but those competitors made the most of the opportunities.
The Tigers finished tied for eighth (108 points) at the 18-team tournament at Jackson County. It was Commerce's second event of the 2019-20 season.
"It was a good early-season tournament for us," head coach Kendall Love said. "We only entered seven wrestlers in the tournament, so I was definitely pleased to finish in the top eight."
Ethan Epps (285 pounds) was the highest-finishing Tiger. He finished second in his weight class, falling in the finals to Rod Nunnally of Social Circle.
Dawson Legg (120) and Elijah Burns (195) both finished third. Legg defeated Tyler Snowden from Social Circle. Burns defeated Jackson County's Tyler Wester.
Bryson Flint (126) and Zander McLane (220) finished fourth in the tournament. Kyle Hancock (132) and Lambdin Hardy (160) also competed in the event.
"I felt our kids competed hard against very tough competition," Love said. "We have work to do, but it was a promising first tournament for our guys. Next week, we plan to have a lot of our other wrestlers there. It will be another tough tournament, but we will work hard this week and get better each day."
Love said several wrestlers had to be held out at Jackson County because of illness or weight issues.
"We are obviously not where we need to be yet from a conditioning standpoint," Love said. "The football players have only been out a week, but that will take care of itself in the next few days."
The Tigers compete this Saturday (Dec. 14) at Social Circle in the Redskin Invitational.
(0) comments
