Though still not with its full lineup, the Commerce didn’t compete like a shorthanded squad over the weekend.
The Tiger wrestling team — which was still without its football-playing athletes — finished third in the Friday-Saturday (Dec. 11-12) Morgan County tournament. Commerce produced three individual champions in the event.
Commerce coach Kendall Love called the third-place finish a “huge” accomplishment, “considering how few kids we had.”
“We had a good tournament,” Love said. “We were still very short on numbers as we only had a few kids competing due to football playing on Friday night. I felt like the guys that competed wrestled hard and definitely improved from last week.”
Daniel Nash (120), Dawson Legg (126) and Brayden Phillips (160) all won their respective weight classes, while Dawson Lee (160, third), Griffin Matthews (132, third) and Kyle Hancock (126, fourth) also placed. Love noted that Lee is normally a 152-pounder, but wrestled up a weight class to compete in more matches.
With Commerce’s football season now over, the wrestling team will have a complete squad in practice this week.
“We will get everyone back in the room this week and we go to work and see what we can do (this) weekend,” Love said.
Commerce was slated to compete in a tournament at West Laurens this weekend, but the event was canceled. The Tigers will now wrestle in the Oconee County Duals on Saturday (Dec. 19).
“We definitely won’t be in wrestling shape, but we will go and compete and see what happens,” Love said.
