Despite getting a late start on the season, the Commerce wrestling team is starting to round into form with the area duals approaching.
The Tigers didn’t have even the most of their roster available until a few weeks ago due to an extended playoff run by the football team, but managed a strong showing in its most recent tournament — a two-day event last week (Dec. 29-30) at Forsyth Central’s Hook ‘Em Classic.
In an event that featured both a duals and a traditional tournament, Commerce placed second in the duals potion of the Hook ‘Em Classic and then won the traditional competition.
“We got a late start, obviously, because of football,” coach Kendall Love said. “ … Ninety-five percent of the team only have two or three matches under their belt right now. It’s just a process, definitely, of trying to get guys in the right weight and get them in shape, in wrestling shape, and getting our guys spread out.”
Still, Love said things “are starting to come together” with the team further along in that process in last week’s tournament than in previous ones.
“But I feel like we’re still about a week or two away,” Love said.
The area duals are Jan. 16 at Towns County.
As for the tournament last week, the Tigers went 3-1 in the dual portion with victories over the host Bulldogs (58-15), Flowery Branch (46-33) and Habersham Central (52-30) and a loss to defending Class AAAAAA duals champ, Pope (46-33).
“In all these duals, we had about three forfeits, and that kind of ended up hurting us,” said Love, whose team is not yet filling out all 14 weight classes. “We don’t have all our football players separated out yet. Some are at the same weight. We had a couple out-of-town … We were definitely shorthanded.”
Going unbeaten in the dual tournament were Dawson Legg (120), Dawson Lee (152), Brayden Phillips (160), Elijah Burns (220), Sammy Brown (220), Jake Frates (285) and Ethan Epps (285).
Commerce turned around the next day and bested Pope by 9.5 points for first place in the traditional tournament. The Tigers finished with 186.5 points to finish atop the eight-team standings, despite not entering a wrestler in three different weight classes.
Individual champions were Legg (120), Phillips (160), Burns (co-champ, 220) and Brown (co-champ, 220). Daniel Nash (113), Caleb Lovin (126), Bryson Flint (132) and Epps (285) all finished second. Other placers were Lambdin Hardy (third, 170), Landon Worley (fourth, 138), Lee (fifth, 152) and J.P. Allen (fifth, 106).
Commerce did not have wrestlers for the 145, 182 and 195-pound weight classes.
Love said he enjoyed the event being divided into both a dual and traditional tournament.
“Absolutely,” he said. “It allowed us to wrestle a lot of younger guys in some of those dual matches … a lot of our guys got good mat time. That’s what we need right now.”
Commerce will wrestle Tuesday (Jan. 5) against Dawson County and Chestatee at Dawson County. A Thursday match at Oglethorpe County was canceled.
