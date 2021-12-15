The Commerce wrestling team had its most successful outing of the season this past weekend (Dec. 10-11), finished 1st at the Monticello Duals.
The Tigers went 9-0 throughout the event, with most of their duals not being particularly close. The only team that came close to beating Commerce was Houston County. The Tigers edged out that matchup 40-39.
“We were short several kids and had several young kids that got in the lineup,” said head coach Kendall Love. “It was good for them to get that experience too. It was a good two days for us.
“That’s always a good thing when you can have a lot of young kids in a lineup and still come away with victories.”
Trent Matthews, Collin Hall, Gatlin Black and Ethan Epps earned individual 1st place medals. Evan McLane earned a 2nd place medal, while Isaac Palmer, Griffin Matthews, Landon Worley and Grant Hamilton earned 3rd place medals.
“Most of everyone that went, it was their first matches of the year,” Love said. “To wrestle nine matches and win all nine, that’s tough to do. I’m proud of their effort.
“Some of the guys that got 2nd and 3rd, they wrestled well too, they just caught some tough kids and lost some close matches. We definitely have some things to work on, we’ll get back to work this week to get ready for the next event.
Commerce’s next outing is this weekend (Dec. 17-18) at Jefferson for the Certified Finishes Keen Invitational. The Tigers have one more meet after that before taking a short hiatus for Christmas.
“We’re where we normally are at this point in time,” he said. “We’re behind everybody else, we’re not where we need to be, but we peak at the right time in February… We take our lumps early on sometimes because of football or us not scheduling any events before December.
“We will definitely continue to get better and better. That’s the good thing, we just have to get in wrestling shape.”
WRESTLING SCORES
•Commerce 78, Peach County 5
•Commerce 45, Strong Rock Christian 30
•Commerce 75, Jasper County 6
•Commerce 48, Baldwin 30
•Commerce 51, Mary Persons 18
•Commerce 48, Northeast 27
•Commerce 60, North Atlanta 18
•Commerce 40, Houston County 39
•Commerce 58, Jackson 18
