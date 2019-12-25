The Commerce Tiger wrestling team had its first out-of-state wrestling tournament over the weekend (Dec. 20-21) and was able to garner good results.
The Tigers, behind four placers, finished 13th out of 36 teams at the Bradley Invitational in Tennessee. Commerce scored 98 points. They were fifth in Georgia teams to wrestle in the tournament.
Bryson Flint (126 pounds) and Elijah Burns (195) placed second in their weight class. Both wrestlers went 3-1.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Flint got three-straight pins (Joey Foley, Cleveland; Calan Staub, Southside, Gadsden; Taron Patterson, Bradley Central) to advance to the finals. Flint fell to William Bishop (Woodland, Cartersville) via pin fall in the finals.
Like Flint, Burns received a bye in the first round and proceeded to reel off three-straight pins (Connor Milhorn, Siegel; Ryan Mays, Alexander; Demarcus Williams, Woodland, Cartersville) to reach the finals. He lost in the finals via injury default.
Caleb Lovin (113) placed fourth with a 5-2 record. Dawson Legg (120) and Josh Frates (182) placed sixth with records of 2-3.
"It was the toughest I've ever seen it," head coach Kendall Love said about the tournament. "They added more teams ... it was just a meat grinder."
Commerce competes this Friday (Dec. 27) at Mountain View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.