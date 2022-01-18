From 2014-to-2019, no wrestling duals team in Class A was better than Commerce.
The Tigers won the state duals six years in a row, but their streak was snapped by Trion and 2020, and Mt. Pisgah won the state duals in 2021.
Commerce aims to end that drought this Saturday (Jan. 22). Fortunately for the Tigers, the state duals are at home this season.
“We have seven other schools coming in, and the road doesn’t get any easier,” said head coach Kendall Love. “All three top 10 teams are pretty tough.
Love emphasized how good the top four teams in the Class A State Duals are by saying every one of them could compete for state titles through Class AAAAA. Those schools are the defending state champs No. 1 seed Mt. Pisgah, No. 2 seed Social Circle (a program with five state titles) and No. 4 seed Trion. Commerce is the No. 3 seed.
Commerce wrestles No. 6 seed Landmark Christian in the first round. Love is not overlooking the War Eagles as he believes they’re much better than their low seed suggests.
“We’ve got our hands full right off the bat,” he said. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.
“I’ve said this for years, Class A is one of the deepest classes in the state. You have four teams that year-in and year-out could place top three in any class. Trion is 33-0, they’ve beaten all the powerhouses in Georgia. Special Circle is 33-14, again, knocking off top teams in the state. We’re 27-2 and Mt. Pisgah has only lost two matches on the year as well. It makes for a very deep Class A.”
Commerce’s biggest challenge, however, might be its youth. The Tigers have 11 first-year starters. However, Love noted that the other seven schools in the state duals haven’t wrestled against those 11 wrestlers and the mystery could play in the Tigers’ favor.
STATE QUADS
The Tigers advanced to the state duals with two victories at the state quads Saturday (Jan. 15) at home. The Tigers’ defeated a quality Holy Innocents squad 49-28 in the first round.
“It was about what we expected,” Love said. “Our heavyweights and some of our lightweights stepped up. We got some big pins at the top [of the order] and some down low to secure that win.”
Irwin County was a total unknown for Commerce entering the state quads, and it had a very dominant showing against Strong Rock Christian to advance to the finals despite forfeiting six matches. However, Commerce took care of business by winning 66-16.
They kind of shocked everybody in the tournament,” he said. “I hadn’t even looked at Irwin County up to that point when we wrestled them. We scrambled a little bit, but I felt good going in because of the six forfeits. They pretty much had to shut us out in the matches we wrestled.
“Our kids wrestled tough. I was a little worried about a letdown, but they stayed focused and ended up beating them by a pretty good margin.”
