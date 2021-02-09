After the Commerce wrestling team finished second at state duals, coach Kendall Love spoke of “righting some wrongs” at the traditional state tournament.
The Tigers have their chance to do that this week. The Class A tournament began on Tuesday (Feb. 9) in Macon and the tournament champion will be determined Wednesday (Feb. 10) as the Tigers seek their eighth-straight traditional state title.
“We did work on some things since state duals, and I feel like we’re in a better spot now than we were then,” Love said. “I’ve said this before, a lot of times our kids perform better at traditional than duals because football goes so late, and our kids just don’t have the mat time that a lot of schools have going into state duals.”
Commerce enters the traditional state tournament after having lost to Mt. Pisgah 48-27 in the state dual finals on Jan. 30.
“It kind of takes the target off out back and puts it on their back,” Love said. “It motivates our kids some.”
Of course, the Tigers’ streak of seven-straight titles is another major motivating factor.
“The kids take pride in that,” Love said. “They know that we’ve got a chance to win it … I have no doubt that our kids are going to wrestle hard with a lot of pride."
The Tigers are hoping for a repeat of last year when they won the traditional state title last year after losing to Trion in the state dual finals.
Commerce stood in good position at the start of the tournament, having qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight classes — 11 of which were area champions.
“I thought the kids wrestled well and set theirselves up nicely for this week,” Love said. “We’ll see what happens.”
The state tournament brackets feature a number of wrestlers from Mt. Pisgah, Social Circle, Trion and Commerce.
“I think everybody saw at the state duals that those are the four deepest teams,” Love said. “Those are the four that will have a lot of kids hanging around late in the tournament.”
Love also noted several teams outside that top-four tier will have standout wrestlers in each bracket, pointing programs like Wesleyan, Darlington and Screven County.
“Class A is the deepest it’s ever been,” Love said. “I’m looking at some of these brackets and they’re just incredibly deep with really tough kids. It’s going to make things interesting.”
Advancing wrestlers to the finals will be key for Commerce in its hopes to overtake the talented field of squads in the final team standings.
“With a loaded bracket like it is, the team with the most elite kids has the best chance to win,” Love said. “That’s kind of what happened last year with us winning. Trion had a lot of good kids, but we put three in the finals and they only put one. So, that was really the difference.”
Class A teams have a short turnaround this year as area tournaments were held just this past weekend. But with the GHSA spreading out each state tournament in Macon this season over the course of five days, Class A teams have the early start this week.
But Love said at this point in the season, “the hay is already in the barn anyway” for teams.
“The kids are ready to go,” he said.
