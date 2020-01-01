Even though Commerce was down three starters during a tri-duals meet at Mountain View, the Tigers still managed to earn quite a few pins and a win against a Class AAAAAAA school.
The Tigers defeated North Forsyth, 39-33. The team fell to host Mountain View, 49-29.
Commerce wrestlers who competed were Daniel Nash (106 pounds), Caleb Lovin (113), Logan Phillips (120), Kyle Hancock (126), Landon Worley (132), Michael Sherman (138), Collin Hall (145), Lambdin Hardy (160), Brayden Phillips (170), Elijah Burns (195, 220), Josh Frates (220, 195) and Ethan Epps (285).
The Tigers were without Dawson Legg, Bryson Flint and Jake Frates.
Against North Forsyth, the dual started at 285 pounds. Epps led 4-0 after two rounds. He finished the action with a 6-2 win.
Following Epps, Nash and Lovin both scored first-round pins to make it three-straight wins to start the dual.
After a forfeit win at 126 pounds, the Tigers got a 5-3 win from Worley in the 132-pound bout. A forfeit win followed Worley.
Commerce dropped three-straight bouts from 145 to 160. That streak was broken when Brayden Phillips got a 4-3 win at 170. The bout was 0-0 after the first round and 1-1 after the second.
Burns got the final win vs. North Forsyth. He scored a pin-fall win at the first-round horn.
In the Mountain View dual, the Tigers started off with a pin-fall victory from Lovin at 113. The win was the only one in the first four matches.
Sherman broke the losing streak in the 138 bout. Down 3-2 with 48 seconds left in round two, Sherman got a reversal which turned into a pin and win for Commerce.
The Tigers' next win came from Brayden Phillips. He won via pin fall in the first round.
Burns moved to wrestle at 220 vs. Mountain View. The move worked as he won with a pin in the first round. Nash closed the night out with an 18-1 decision in the second round.
Mountain View won eight of the matches to down Commerce.
