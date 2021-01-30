TRION — Commerce won a traditional state wrestling title last year after missing out on a duals championship. The Tigers now seek a similar measure of redemption.
Commerce lost to Mt. Pisgah Christian 48-27 Saturday (Jan. 30) in the state dual finals in Trion, placing second in a loaded Class A field of teams. The Tigers, a No. 4 seed for the tournament, were attempting to win their seventh duals title in the last eight years.
“It’s just like last year,” Commerce coach Kendall Love said. “We’ve still got a chance for traditionals, and hopefully we can right some wrongs next week, have a good showing at area and then another good showing at state. But hats off to Mt. Pisgah. They’re tough. We wrestled them tough. We didn’t have quite enough.”
This year’s Class A duals’ bracket featured powerhouses Trion, Mt. Pisgah, Social Circle and Commerce as the top four seeds.
“I really think the top four teams in Class A could compete with anybody, any class across the state,” Love said. “We saw that today. We had a tough one in the semis, and then we ran into a buzzsaw with Mt. Pisgah, but we knew that coming in. They’ve got a lot of seniors that are club-type kids that wrestle year-round.”
In a finals match that began with the 170-pound weight class, the Tigers held an 18-9 edge through the five heaviest weight classes with Jake Frates (220) winning by pin and Sammy Brown (195) and Elijah Burns (220) collecting forfeit victories.
But Mt. Pisgah dominated the lower and middle weights, winning seven of the final nine matches to win going away. Only Dawson Legg (10-7 decision at 120) and Bryson Flint (pin at 138) managed victories during that stretch. Mt. Pisgah closed out the match with two pins and a major decision in between to win its first ever duals title.
“We competed hard,” Love said. “We knew that we had to win one match that, on paper, we weren’t supposed to win. We didn’t get that done. The guys wrestled hard. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Overall, the Patriots won nine of the 14 finals bouts, including six pins, one technical fall and one major decision.
“It was really a dual between a bunch of good kids,” Love said. “Their good kids got pins and our good kids got pins, but we were about one kid short. That would have been a 12-point swing, and that would have put us right in the dual. Hats off to them, but we wrestled well. We wrestled hard. No hard feelings there. We’ve just got to get better.”
Commerce reached the finals by winning the most competitive match of the tournament in dramatic style. The Tigers beat defending state champion and No. 1-seed Trion, 32-31, in the semifinals after match ended deadlocked, 31-31.
The Tigers had led 31-19 after 11 bouts, but the Bulldogs picked up wins at 138, 145 and 152 to force a 31-31 tie. The teams had won the same number of bouts and recorded the same number of pins and major decisions. First takedowns — well down the list of criteria — ultimately decided the match with Commerce holding an 8-5 edge.
It wasn’t immediately clear, however, who’d prevailed on tie-breaking criteria. After a discussion at the scorer’s table, Commerce was awarded the match.
“I wasn’t quite sure; when I saw their (Trion’s) reaction I thought maybe they knew something I didn’t know,” Love said. “So we went to the table and once we got past that second criteria, I knew we had a shot, and we did … Yeah, I think it kind of shocked their crowd a little bit.”
Tiger wrestlers began celebrating wildly after catching wind of the ruling and Commerce fans soon followed, while Trion’s fans appeared stunned.
The Tigers earned the bulk of their points against Trion from the heavier portion of the lineup with Brown (195) and Frates (285) each recording pins, and Brayden Phillips (170) winning by major decision and Burns (220) by decision. Elsewhere, Legg (120) won via pin and J.P. Allen (106) and Bryson Flint (132) won by decision.
Commerce warmed up for Trion with a 63-12 Round 1 victory over Screven County, winning all but two bouts. Commerce collected pinfall victories from Allen (106), Daniel Nash (113), Caleb Lovin (126), Flint (132), Dawson Lee (145), Phillips (160), Gray Holbrook (182), Brown (195) and Burns (220).
Kyle Hancock (120), Grant Hamilton (152) and Ethan Epps (285) won by decision.
Commerce will host the traditional area tournament Saturday (Feb. 6), while the traditional state tournament is Feb. 11-13 in Macon.
“Like I said, we’ve got a chance to right some wrongs,” Love said. “We normally have a better traditional tournament than this tournament because we get the football players out so late. These other schools, they don’t go very far in football. That’s the disadvantage we’re at right now. But hopefully by traditional area, we’ll be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.