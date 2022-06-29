The 8u baseball all-stars of Jefferson recently finished Runner-Up to Glynn County in the GRPA "Class A/B" State Tournament.
“This is a fine group of boys. They played their hearts out each and every game going undefeated in three tournaments leading up to the state championship game. They fell a bit shy but are still champions to us all,” stated Jefferson Parks and Rec in an online post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.