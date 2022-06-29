The Jefferson 8U Softball All-Stars recently claimed the state title at the 2022 GRPA "Class A/B" State Championships. “They overcame adversity in a "must win" situation by defeating Calhoun and then winning back-to-back games over Whitfield County to claim this year’s title. The future is bright,” stated stated Jefferson Parks and Rec in an online post.
Latest Sports News
- Winder-Barrow focuses on offensive consistency in 7-on-7 series
- Statham approves FY2023 budget
- WBHS Touchdown Club raises money for new weights
- Coach Lotti ‘very optimistic’ following brain surgery
- Apalachee Touchdown Club hosts annual golf tournament
- City of Jefferson 8U Coach Pitch Softball All-Stars
- The Sea Dragons turn attention to state meet
- The Commerce Tiger Sharks look ahead to state meet
Most Popular
Articles
- McCarty named State Coach of the Year
- Winder-Barrow hosts basketball summer league
- Former Panther Jared Adams commits to Mississippi Valley State
- BCA football team competes in Crucible at Camp Toccoa
- TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson alums compete at track nationals
- GOLF: Local golfers compete in North-South all-star tournament
- Two Jefferson Alums embrace first NCAA Championship appearance
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.