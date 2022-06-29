City of Jefferson 8U Coach Pitch Softball All-Stars

Front row, left to right: Calayah Blake, Tatum Brady, Charlotte Stone, Lacie Murdock, Ansley Lacey, Addison Gelarden, Alana Ellington

Middle row, left to right: Suzie Sconiers, Teigan Hardy, Peyton Foster, Sutton Gurley

Back row, Coaches Drew Brady, Jessica Brady (Head Coach), Brooke Gurley, Nikki Lacey

 Submitted photo

The Jefferson 8U Softball All-Stars recently claimed the state title at the 2022 GRPA "Class A/B" State Championships. “They overcame adversity in a "must win" situation by defeating Calhoun and then winning back-to-back games over Whitfield County to claim this year’s title. The future is bright,” stated stated Jefferson Parks and Rec in an online post.

