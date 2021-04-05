Banks County High School girls golf sole contestant Allie Clark played in the Valhalla Cup at Chimney Oaks this past week. Clark shot her season best with a 58 score.
Coach Mike Owensby commented that he was extremely proud of Clark.
“She went on there and did her very best," Coach Owensby said. "You really can’t ask for more than that."
The golf team will resume play on April 20 at home for both boys and girls teams.
