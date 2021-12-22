Banks County leaders recognized and honored Carl Cleveland and Gail Sheppard for their achievements on the basketball court.
Jersey numbers #43 (Sheppard) and #35 (Cleveland) will be retired in honor of their accomplishments.
Ms. Sheppard scored more than 2,000 points in 1965 for BCHS. Her achievements include 2,796 career points, leading the team in field goals and rebounds, scoring 58 in one game. She also earned Team MVP, Voted Most Athletic in 1963,1964 and 1965. In addition, she was named the 1965 Banks County Christmas Tournament MVP. Ms. Sheppard continues her legacy as an outstanding member of the Banks County community.
Mr. Cleveland scored 2,000 points in 2020. His achievements also include 2,445 career points, 1,049 career rebounds, 390 career assists, 4 Time 8AA Region First Team, 2 Time 8AA Player of The Year, 2 Time Blitz Player of The Year, 3 Time GACA All-State Team, GACA North Player of the Year in 2019-2020, Mainstreet News Player of Year, Kyle Sandy Best Scorer in AA and First Team All-State, AJC First Team All-State and HoopSeen First Team All-State.
Cleveland is currently attending Young Harris, pursuing a degree, and playing collegiate basketball. He recently scored 20 points in back-to-back games in the Peach State Belt conference.
