Former Banks County High School graduate and Player of the Year, Carl Cleveland, has continued his dominance as one of the standout players of the Peach Belt Conference.
Cleveland is currently attending Young Harris, and following his father's footsteps, Mike Cleveland. Carl is also majoring in education.
Cleveland has not only made some noise at the collegiate level; he has been a leading scorer and rebounder for the Young Harris Mountain Lions, he has also been a top scorer for the PBC. He was among the league leaders in the Peach Belt Conference in minutes played, points per game, rebounds per game and field-goal percentage offense. He has emerged as one of the best players in the Peach Belt Conference.
Cleveland has separated himself as one of the top young players in the Peach Belt Conference and the southeast region of the NCAA Division II level. Statistically, Carl was a top performer in the conference this year in a league full of upper-level students.
He was also named the conference player of the week on January 3 after scoring 31 points at Flagler College, nationally ranked in the NABC Top 25 Poll, and one of the top teams in the country all season.
Coach Jeremy Currier Young Harris men's basketball coach, who has led the Mountain Lions for four years, stated that Cleveland is a unique, effective player and a tremendous rebounder.
"Carl is a unique player because of his size, skill set, and basketball IQ," he said. "A significant part of our offense was attacking Carl's defensive match-up and getting him the ball in spots that he can be most effective. In addition to being one of our most efficient offensive players, he is a tremendous rebounder. Not only does he have the strength to pull a rebound out of a crowd of players, but he has a great knack and feel for the game to read where the rebound will go off the rim."
In addition, he is the team's captain. Cleveland also serves as SAAC Representative. The student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC) is a committee of student-athletes assembled to provide insight into the student-athlete experience.
Coach Currier not only spoke highly of Carl's incredible season but also his character.
"In regards to character, Carl is as good as it gets," he said. "Despite being such a young player, Carl is a captain for our team and leader in the locker room. He shows up every day with maximum effort and commitment to improvement, but I was very proud of his growth this year and his becoming a more vocal leader. Carl has such a bright future because of his work ethic and commitment to improving."
In addition to leading on the court, Cleveland also has one of the highest grade point averages on the team, leading with an overall 3.7 GPA.
