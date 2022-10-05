While the 5-0 Bulldogs may have a spotless record, three of those five wins have come with question marks attached to them, which has led to Georgia dropping back to the No. 2 ranking in AP polls.
RED ZONE STRUGGLES
Against their fellow Bulldogs, specifically the Samford Bulldogs, the Georgia Bulldogs struggled to score touchdowns when they got to the red zone. The offense appeared to be flawless and flowed effortlessly for the second consecutive week, yet Georgia’s 33 points on the scoreboard left much to be desired.
Georgia was given the benefit of the doubt, as the Bulldogs were missing some of their biggest playmakers.
Sophomore receiver AD Mitchell went down on the first snap of the game, and they weren’t utilizing tight end Arik Gilbert as a weapon – a trend that has continued throughout the season.
TURNOVERS BUGGING THE BULLDOGS
Then, a couple weeks later, Georgia took on Kent State, another FCS school. The Bulldogs were a 42.5-point favorite headed into the matchup, but they only won the game 39-22.
Much of this came from Georgia’s inability to stop making major mistakes early in the game. Many of these errors came from sophomore receiver Ladd McConkey, who had two individual turnovers and two would-be touchdowns that turned into dropped passes instead. His first turnover came on a fumble, where a Kent State defender simply knocked the ball out of his hand. The same came from a muffed punt, where McConkey had an easy fair catch opportunity, but he dropped the ball, leading to a Kent State field goal shortly after.
Prior to the game, Georgia had committed no turnovers, but the team committed three against the Golden Flashes on a single afternoon.
FRONTLINES DOMINATED
Just a week later, the Bulldogs were expected to bounce back against the Missouri Tigers, widely considered to be one of the two worst teams in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Yet, Georgia narrowly escaped the road matchup in Columbia, due to a bounce-back fourth-quarter effort to come back and secure the 26-22 win over Missouri.
Much of these struggles stemmed from the struggles that the offensive and defensive line had against Missouri. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had no time in the pocket to deliver passes to his targets. What’s more, the Bulldogs have always had their run game to lean on in moments of lackluster passing, but they couldn’t even do that with the defensive pressure from the Tigers.
Then, in the absolute worst case scenario, the Bulldogs have always had their defense to support their offense. Yet, quarterback pressures weren’t coming from the red and black nearly as much as is normally expected from Georgia, which explains why the Bulldogs have given up 22 points for the second consecutive week – the same Georgia team that only allowed one team to score 20 all of last season.
While SEC football is characterized by smashmouth football, Georgia has to hold up against those tougher defenses if it wants to be competitive for a second consecutive season.
GOING FORWARD
Georgia is supposed to be among the favorites to win the national championship this year, especially after a near-flawless 2021 championship campaign.
However, if the Bulldogs are unable to fix their issues, nobody should expect them to compete against the other perennial powerhouse teams of college football, like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson or even a Michigan team that just took a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the 2021 playoffs.
