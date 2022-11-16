Last week, I talked about Ole Miss being the best option out of the three SEC West teams in contention for the conference title.
Scratch that.
Now, Georgia has to get ready to take on LSU for the title of the top SEC team.
Last time LSU faced Georgia for that title, the Tigers completely dismantled the Bulldogs 37-10.
That was a different time, though.
That was 2019 when LSU had, arguably, the best offense in college football history. That team went 15-0, winning the national championship.
The Tigers were led by future NFL superstar quarterbacl Joe Burrow, who earned his nickname “Joe Shiesty '' at that juncture in time. He had two more future NFL players, receivers JaMarr Chase and Justin Jefferson on the outside. He had a future running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Let’s not even talk about the defense from that year, outshadowed by such an explosive offense.
How could Georgia have kept up?
Georgia was led by Jake Fromm, a quarterback of whom I was never much of a fan. He just wasn’t that good.
The Bulldogs were carried by their ability to run the ball that year, and the loss to South Carolina made that season seem even worse than it was.
Georgia simply stood no chance against LSU that year, and it showed from the opening kickoff.
This year though, things are different. It seems as if the roles are reversed, in a way.
LSU stands no chance against Georgia this year. Georgia has the best offense it has had in recent memory with a more-than-capable defense.
Georgia handily defeated the hottest team in college football, Tennessee, just a couple weeks ago. It turned around and immediately traveled to Starkville, Mississippi, to end Mississippi State’s home winning streak.
Who cares about a cowbell, huh?
Georgia is coming off a national championship and is expected to waltz its way back into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed.
Even if Georgia was to lose to LSU, the Bulldogs’ spot in the Playoff is likely locked in. They would have to lose in a similar fashion to 2019 to fall out of it.
LSU has more to lose in this game than Georgia has to gain. An LSU win would almost certainly earn them a spot in the playoff, as long as the committee uses its brain.
LSU would have a blowout win over then-No. 7 Ole Miss, then-No. 6 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia. A two-loss SEC Champion with such quality wins would certainly get them in over the other eligible teams.
With that being said, I still take Georgia over LSU in Atlanta this time around. I think it’ll be a blowout too. The Bulldogs will win by two or more scores, mark my words.
This will set up a matchup either between Georgia and Tennessee, which would be the best game since Tennessee/Alabama earlier in the year, or Georgia and TCU, Clemson or USC, which I would take Georgia still.
There’s also a chance the loser of Ohio State/Michigan makes it in, depending on the margin of the game, but I don’t think that happens. If it did, I would bet it would be just as good of a game as Georgia v.s. Tenn Round 2 would be.
Either way it goes, I foresee many happy Georgia fans barking in the near future.
