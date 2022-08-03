It’s rather commonplace for professional athletes to spend their first major checks on an expensive, flashy chain to show off. However, in most sports, chains are banned on the field due to potential danger when in close contact with other players.
Yet, there is one sport that allows and even celebrates jewelry on the field: Baseball.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) repealed a prohibition on jewelry in baseball July 11 with the following announcement:
“High school baseball players and coaches will be permitted to wear jewelry in 2023 after the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee voted to remove its prohibition from the rules. Previously, only medical and religious medals were permitted by rule.”
With this announcement, high school players no longer have to wait to advance to the next level of baseball to express themselves on the field with their jewelry or, particularly, their chains.
“The game of baseball has evolved and players have demonstrated that wearing a bracelet or a necklace does not impede their ability to play or increase any risk to themselves or their opponents,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee.
The self-expression with jewelry on the baseball field is essential to the sport’s unique flare. Moreover, last season, the Braves’ former player Joc Pederson wore a pearl necklace on the diamond that left the baseball world in a frenzy. The Braves milked the development by posting on Twitter with the caption “sweet mother of pearl”.
“There’s no story, they’re just dope,” Pederson told sportscaster Kelly Crude last October. “Pearls are fire, without the fire.”
Still, he created a story with the necklace. He might’ve been the first ever player to hit a homerun in a pearl necklace.
On another occasion, he reinforced there’s no story behind the pearls and said he’s just “a bad b----.”
Players should have the autonomy to wear chains as they see fit to express themselves. Now, they can get back to doing so at the high school level.
I anxiously await baseball season to see if any of Barrow County's diamond runners take advantage of this new liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.