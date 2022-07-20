An interesting statistic posted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) said a whopping 89% of the players drafted in the 2022 National Football League (NFL) Draft were multi-sport athletes in high school.
It’s no secret multisport athletes will always stand out among their single sport counterparts as it’s been proven by a number of famous athletes in recent history.
Michael Jordan played baseball. Stephen Curry played football, baseball and soccer. Curry has also recently added golf to his list, too.
Oddly enough, the reason it makes such a difference are the similarities between the sports as it provides much-needed consistency and continuity for athletes looking to stay in shape and sharpen skills during the off-season of their primary sport.
In high school, my primary sport was basketball. During the off-season of my sophomore year, I quickly became bored so I joined the soccer team.
Granted, I knew absolutely nothing about the sport at the time, so I wasn’t the best at it. I quickly learned, however, that the cardiovascular endurance that soccer required directly translated to the basketball court.
After all, for basketball players, especially those who receive a heavy load of minutes each game, endurance is essential for their success.
What’s more, the contrasting elements between different sports helps create a more holistic athlete.
By the time I was a senior, I took playing multiple sports even further and joined the football team.
While playing football, I buffed up rather quickly due to the physical demands of the field, which I gladly welcomed as I was rather scrawny on the basketball court.
Overall, football provided an avenue to become stronger, which benefited me in my basketball career.
During my sophomore year of college, I volunteered at the Thomas-Lay Afterschool Program in Athens, where I met Richard Lecounte, former safety for the Georgia Bulldogs.
He was a five-star recruit out of high school before committing to and playing football for Georgia.
Unbeknownst to most Bulldog fans, he wasn’t just an outstanding football player.
Lecounte could have played basketball at the college level as well. As a high school junior, he averaged an impressive 20 points per game.
When Lecounte and I played a game of basketball with the kids as part of our community service, he was dunking all over the place.
His hops on the court certainly translated to the field, as he accumulated eight interceptions over his four years as a Bulldog. Lecounte was later drafted in 2021 to the Cleveland Browns.
Between Lecounte, Jordan, Curry and James, their stories speak volumes to the successes that multi-sport athletes typically bask in.
In Barrow County, there are a number of athletes who excel in multiple sports and it’s both entertaining and refreshing to witness and something coaches on the high school level should encourage.
