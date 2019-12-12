If nothing else, they got it right this time.
The correct four teams were selected for the major college football playoffs. As an added bonus, the committee even had them ranked in the correct order. LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma will compete for the trophy and there is little debate these were the top four teams.
We still need an immediate expansion to eight teams but at least no legitimate, worthy contender was left out this time.
There was debate about who should be No. 1. Some felt it was Ohio State while others (this columnist included) believed it had to be LSU. The Buckeyes were the No. 1 team going into the conference championship games but Ohio State struggled some with an underrated Wisconsin team.
LSU, meanwhile, did not struggle and posted a convincing 37-10 win against Georgia, who is now 1-4 in its last SEC title game appearances. In reality the game wasn’t that close.
The Tigers played the toughest regular season schedule by far. The SEC title game domination of Georgia gave LSU a win against a team which was ranked fourth going in for the playoff standings.
There had been rumblings leading into the SEC championship game that Georgia would be able to slow down the Tigers on offense. It really didn’t happen, although LSU could have easily been in the 40s. You have to credit Georgia’s defense for preventing that at least.
Make no mistake about it, however, LSU was the better team. They had better players overall and a better scheme. The Tiger defense, which had given up big point and yardage totals during the regular season, played perhaps its best game of 2019 against Georgia.
Plus, many in the Georgia camp have tried to overlook that horrendous loss to South Carolina during the regular season. That loss was extremely ugly.
For the second year in a row the Bulldogs will go to a bowl game in which motivation will be as much of an opponent as the team on the opposing sideline. Make no mistake Baylor will be looking to make a statement in the bowl matchup.
Ohio State, while certainly a very strong team, didn’t look unbeatable against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes should have not been No. 1, even going into the conference title games based simply on their strength of schedule vs. that of LSU.
Fortunately, all of that has been ironed out as we count down to the playoffs.
In addition to the playoffs now being set, the big news right now in college football is the head coaching search many schools are involved in.
Ole Miss made a splash hire with Lane Kiffin. Missouri hired Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz, while Arkansas hired Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Florida State went with Memphis head coach Mike Norvell. And former Georgia offensive coordinator and Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was expected to be hired Tuesday, Dec. 10, as the new offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
The final regular season college football game is this weekend with the annual Army-Navy game. As mentioned in this space last week, this is the top college rivalry in this columnist’s opinion and represents all that is good about college athletics.
Get ready for more bowl games than even die-hards can possibly stomach. If I had to attend one the bowl game to be played in the Bahamas seems nice. And the annual Hawaii Bowl wouldn’t be too shabby either.
