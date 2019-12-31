Then there were two.
Following the semifinal games on Dec. 28, it will be LSU and Clemson for the national title. While few, if any, were surprised by the LSU Tigers winning it seems many were by the victory posted by the Tigers of Clemson.
Let’s look first at LSU, which completely dismantled Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. It was a performance for the ages, and when you consider one key offensive player for LSU was limited due to injury then you have to wonder what the score might have been.
Heisman winner Joe Burrow put on a clinic, throwing touchdown passes at will. The one-sided nature of the game left many saying Oklahoma didn’t belong in the playoffs. That might be true but then one has to ponder who else was there.
Georgia was the No. 5 team in the final playoff rankings but had already been crushed by LSU in the SEC title game. A rematch between those two would have offered zero interest and rest assured that factors into the matchups.
Oregon was a solid team in 2019 but was ranked below Georgia. Beyond that, you would have had to look at teams like Florida or Utah, neither of which had the necessary credentials to get in despite being very good teams.
Perhaps the best team on the outside looking in was Penn State. The Nittany Lions won their bowl game in impressive fashion but for the past several years always seem to fall just short of the playoffs.
Make no mistake, James Franklin is one of the best coaches in the country and it is probably just a matter of time before the Nittany Lions make it as one of the semifinal teams. Franklin had done a remarkable job of rebuilding Penn State following a national scandal unlike any we have ever seen and hopefully will never see again.
In the other semifinal game, Clemson did what it has been doing for the last two seasons: winning. For a team which is the defending national champion and undefeated the following season, you would think a little respect would be forthcoming.
The so-called experts as well as college football fans in general have tried to use Clemson’s weak schedule to take away from what the Tigers have done in 2019. There were even some laughable comments made that Clemson did not deserve to be in the playoffs.
Ohio State, meanwhile, was very impressive during the regular season posting huge offensive numbers. The Buckeyes were a legitimate team and many felt they should have been ranked No. 1 rather than LSU. I disagree with that and the semifinal games showed us why.
It appeared Ohio State was going to run away with the game early. However, Clemson showed what a champion does and that is to never panic.
The Tigers fought their way back into the game and used a strong defensive effort and some quality play from their star quarterback to rally for the win. It sets up what will be a very interesting championship game.
LSU will be the favorite against Clemson and probably should be. However, Clemson has the talent and coaching on defense to potentially keep the high-powered LSU offense in check.
In the end, the two best teams in 2019 will meet for the championship. It’s something we don’t always get to see.
