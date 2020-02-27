Here we sit in the final days of February, but for many of us the 2020 gridiron season is already spinning in our minds.
It’s that way with die-hard football fans. It always has been and always will be.
That’s especially true for fans of college gridiron action. It’s that way to some degree for fans of professional football, but the passion for the college game simply goes a notch or two higher.
In our neck of the football woods, the 2020 season is going to be compelling in the SEC. That’s always the case but it seems even more so due to all of the offseason coaching changes, coaching hires and new batches of recruits signed, sealed and delivered.
LSU, for the moment, has knocked Alabama off the perch as king of the SEC mountain. The Tigers certainly had a dominating season in 2019 and while it’s doubtful that level of success can be repeated, don’t count on Coach O’s team fading away.
Nick Saban is certainly burning even more midnight oil than usual as he tries to forget a rare season of the Crimson Tide not in the playoffs. It should be noted, however, that Alabama was certainly not the eighth best team in the country for 2019. That final ranking for the season was absurd.
News recently broke that Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will remain with the program after he gained interest from Colorado officials for the head coaching job out west. Few programs can withstand coaching turnover as Alabama but after so many defections there is no doubt Saban was glad to avoid this one.
The SEC West alone will have so many story lines in 2020 that it will take a thick notebook to keep track. From Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss to Mike Leach at Mississippi State to Sam Pittman at Arkansas, the first-year head coaches at these schools promise to make the SEC must-see football TV this upcoming fall week in and week out.
Auburn didn’t hire a new head coach but its new offensive coordinator was certainly one of the top hires of the offseason. Chad Morris, recently shown the door as head coach at Arkansas, may be back in his comfort zone overseeing a team’s offense.
Morris, who made his reputation as Clemson’s OC, didn’t exactly set the college football world on fire as head coach at SMU and Arkansas. It’s not a knock against him. Some coaches are simply better in certain roles. Look for Morris to lead the Auburn offense to impressive offensive stats this fall.
In the SEC East, Georgia is likely the preseason favorite but Florida is set for a breakthrough season. The Gators had another impressive win total in 2019, but until they can beat UGA most will not forecast a change at the top.
Tennessee, which early in 2019 looked dead in the water, showed tremendous improvement as the season progressed. The Volunteers had a large turnover on their coaching staff which always creates somewhat of an unknown especially for week one and week two.
South Carolina has certainly improved its coaching staff. Mike Bobo, fresh off a stint as head coach at Colorado State, is the new offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks. Head coach Will Muschamp, who continues to seemingly have a lifetime supply of four-leaf clovers, deserves credit for bringing in solid assistants. In reality, he knows 2020 is likely make or break for him.
Missouri will also have a new head coach although a top tier finish is unlikely. Mark Stoops continues to get the most out of Kentucky but can anyone really see the Wildcats ever winning the SEC or the even the East.
Vanderbilt continues to miss the boat by not hiring an offensive minded head coach who runs a certain scheme. The Commodores will never be able to out-talent conference opponents. Vanderbilt would benefit from running a wide open passing attack (seems Leach was willing to leave Washington State after all) or even the option (reports indicate both head coaches at Air Force and Army are willing to interview for other jobs).
Hopefully the next six months will go quickly so we can begin what has the potential to be the most entertaining season in SEC football history.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.