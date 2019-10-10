It was another week and another slate of games on the college gridiron.
In reality, there were not that many matchups which were must-watch. It seems to have been that way all season or at least for the most part. A couple had potential but ended up not going down as game of the year candidates.
Georgia simply had too much talent for Tennessee and ended up winning by a lopsided margin, although the game was close for longer than most expected.
There is a good bit of debate now as to who is the No. 1 team. Alabama overtook Clemson in the Associated Press poll last week and both teams had byes this past Saturday.
If I had a vote in the poll it would be tough not to have Clemson at No. 1. I realize all too well that the Tigers struggled against North Carolina in their most recent game.
However, Clemson won the national title for 2018 and has not lost this season. I have always been of the opinion that you are No. 1 until someone defeats you. It’s the same for college football as it is in boxing.
Alabama has certainly looked strong and a case could be made that the Crimson Tide should be number one.
Perhaps the team that has looked the most impressive has been Ohio State. Even with a new head coach and new starting quarterback the Buckeyes seem to be better than a year ago. Paul Finebaum of ESPN in fact has Ohio State No. 1.
Some polls have Georgia ranked third and others I have seen have them sixth. The Bulldogs are probably closer to third than sixth, but Oklahoma has been strong as has LSU.
Florida defeated Auburn in a battle of top-10 teams last weekend but the Gators travel to LSU for their next game and it will be a very tall task.
Dan Mullen’s team has been down to its third quarterback at times and the schedule is simply brutal for the team. Florida survived Auburn but now must face a top five LSU team. Even if the Gators pull an upset there they still have Georgia to contend with.
The SEC is top heavy with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida and even Auburn. There is a drop after that with Missouri and Texas A&M at the next level. Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are at the lower level of the power conference in 2019.
Right now, my playoff choices would be Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Georgia could be undefeated until the SEC title game but I don’t think the Bulldogs get in with a loss, not with four undefeated teams still standing.
And while there has been some talk on area sports stations about Clemson being left out even if the Tigers go undefeated, then it's time for that foolishness to end.
If the defending national champion is undefeated, there is no way (zero, zilch) that Clemson is not getting in.
The 2019 season will be like most in which an eight-team playoff would be better and even more exciting than the current format. It will happen eventually but for now we are stuck with four teams
Statewide
While the University of Georgia gets most of the attention in the college football world, there is plenty of strong action in the Peach State beyond Athens.
Valdosta State, the defending Division II national champion, is undefeated and ranked No. 1 this season. Kennesaw State is ranked in the top five for the Football Championship Subdivision (FBS) and Berry College is undefeated and ranked in the top 10 for Division III.
Reinhardt University is ranked in the top 25 for NAIA football as well.
Of course, Georgia State has one of the biggest upset wins this season with a victory against Tennessee.
With each of these schools having a majority of their players from Georgia it clearly shows the depth of the talent pool in this state.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.