The 7-0 Vols have been the talk of the town all season after getting off to a solid start to the season with their fast-paced, high-octane offense. They currently lead the nation in scoring, pouring in 49.4 points per contest.
All the hype intensified when Tennessee beat then-No. 3 Alabama for the first time in their last 15 matchups.
The fans were so happy that they decided to tear down the goalpost and carry it around the field. There’s no telling what they did with it, but even the university's president was okay with it.
All of that has led to many believing that the Vols can defeat the defending champion Bulldogs.
There’s just one fallacy to this belief: Georgia is better than every team Tennessee has faced this season.
The biggest difference between Georgia and those other teams comes in its defense. The Bulldogs are second in the nation in scoring defense – a natural foil to a high-scoring offense – and 13th in passing defense.
What’s more, Georgia’s offense is still one of the best in the nation as well, averaging nearly 42 points per game.
Georgia will be able to score with Tennessee, especially given the Vols have the fifth-worst passing defense in the country. The Bulldogs have weapons all over the field in the passing game, which is why they have a top-10 passing offense.
All signs say that Georgia matches up well with Tennessee, and the game is taking place in Athens – one of the most challenging places to play college football.
The winner of the game will likely punch a ticket to Atlanta for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship in December, which means this game has huge postseason implications.
The loser will be a one-loss football team in a very tough pool of teams all vying for a top-four seed come January.
For this reason, College Gameday is coming to Athens to see the first No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup in Sanford Stadium history.
The stakes are higher than ever. Saturdays in Athens have never been so sweet.
