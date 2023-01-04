I hate to be the one to say I told you so, but I did. I told you guys what would happen against Ohio State.
Georgia has a formidable defense and will for years to come, but they can’t go head up with talented receivers.
Contrary to what the media will tell you, the only reason Georgia’s defensive backs haven’t been exposed before December is simply because it hasn’t faced a talented passing offense. The sole exception to that was when Georgia stomped Tennessee, but that was in Sanford Stadium and was the loudest game in college football history.
Ohio State is known for its ability to produce high-powered offenses. The Buckeyes struggled in the second half against Michigan in “The Game,” but that isn’t representative of what they do on a weekly basis.
As a result, Georgia was absolutely torched by the Ohio State passing attack. The Buckeyes produced 348 passing yards to which the Bulldogs had no answer through three quarters.
LSU told the story even before Ohio State. Georgia gave up 502 passing yards to the Tigers, although the score won’t tell that on its own.
The media will also tell you that the Marvin Harrison Jr.-Kelee Ringo matchup was supposed to be blockbuster. Unfortunately, that was never going to be the case, because Ringo isn’t the player he’s hyped up to be.
Ringo isn’t the level of a top 10 NFL draft pick. Consider the defensive backs drafted in the first 16 picks this year: LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner and Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. Those are three of the best players at their position in recent memory.
What do they have in common? Technique – something Ringo lacks. He doesn’t have the technique to guard top receivers throughout a game.
He’s physical, yes. He has all the physical tools, bar speed, to be a star. With that being said, I believe he may be a phenomenal nickelback or strong safety in general, but as a corner, he gets beat on routes often and gives up pass interference calls when trying to recover afterwards.
That game-sealing pick in the 2021 National Championship fooled us all.
For the Bulldogs, the worst is over though. TCU doesn’t have the passing attack that Ohio State has.
Still, quarterback Max Duggan isn’t to be overlooked. He is a formidable foe on his own. He passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Horned Frogs’ semifinal win over Michigan as the underdog. He also hasn’t passed for less than 200 yards in nearly two months.
I believe if Ringo and company can step up and find a way to hold TCU to 250 or less passing yards, they can win by a sizable margin.
Lightning doesn’t strike twice, so don’t expect TCU to put up prolific numbers similar to Ohio State and lose the game.
