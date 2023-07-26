With the NFL season fast approaching, the murmurs have begun to increase about what each team will look like in the upcoming year. For many fans in Georgia, the focus is heavily on what the Falcons can do in the near future.
The Falcons have had disappointing seasons for much of the 21st century, with that coming to a head in the past seven or so years.
Even so, the Falcons are in a middle ground, where they can either be a playoff-contending team or a team in the conversation for next year’s No. 1 pick. (Cough, cough — USC quarterback Caleb Wiliams).
This offseason, Atlanta has made a number of moves to position itself well for the upcoming season. The most prominent move came with the eight pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: running back Bijan Robinson.
Robinson has the potential to be a premier back in the league for years to come. He showcased his dominance in the Texas rushing attack for three seasons. He combined for 3,410 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns on 539 attempts across his tenure as a Longhorn. He even showed some versatility in the passing game with 805 total yards and eight touchdowns to go along with that ground game.
He, along with second-year Tyler Allgeier and veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, will bolster Atlanta’s run game, which already ranked in the top three in the league last season.
Furthermore, second-year receiver Drake London and third-year tight end Kyle Pitts are projected to make a big jump this season. Pitts will also have some of the pressure taken off of his hands with the Falcons’ new addition at tight end: Jonnu Smith.
Granted, outside of those three, the Falcons have some work to do at their offensive skill positions. I foresee Patterson getting more reps at receiver this year, similar to his role prior to wearing the Falcons’ red and black.
Defensively, the Falcons’ front office made a concerted effort to improve, especially in the secondary. They added defensive backs Jessie Bates and Jeff Okudah in the backfield, as well as linebackers Kaden Elliss and Bud Dupree, tackle David Onyemata and defensive end Calais Campbell, who was added to the injury list yesterday. Head coach Arthur Smith is expected to give an update on him today during the Falcons’ media availability.
All of those above players are expected to be day one starters on Atlanta’s defense, which ranked in the bottom 10 last year in both passing and rushing defense.
Overall, the Falcons look to be a much better team on paper. But, in my personal opinion, the Falcons’ success and failure will fall on the performance of second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Opinions on Ridder vary, depending on who is giving their thoughts on him. Nonetheless, he has the tools around him to make the Falcons a force in the weakened NFC South – most importantly, a top-level offensive line.
Worst case, Taylor Heinicke was another Atlanta acquisition that has a history of stepping in and performing (i.e. his tenure in Washington prior to this).
What the Falcons will be next year is hard to call. They could be a playoff lock from the NFC South or one of the worst teams in football with aspirations of drafting some of the top prospects of next year, like the aforementioned Williams or generational Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
No matter what the result, the future in Atlanta appears to be brighter than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.