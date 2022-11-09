Georgia is the defending national champion. The Bulldogs defeated all competition that they were faced with last year.
Yet, there were still doubters for what the Bulldogs could be this year. Now, some of the reasoning was valid. They lost 15 players to the draft last year. They struggled against Kent State and Missouri, two teams they should’ve handily defeated.
Then, Tennessee got off to a better start than the Volunteers have in recent memory. Immediately, everyone jumped on the bandwagon and picked them to come out of the SEC East.
But, Georgia is the national champion. So, Georgia did what it was supposed to do.
The Bulldogs stomped the Vols.
The game was even more lopsided than the score suggests. While they only won 27-13, the game felt like more of a three or four score win. The Bulldogs took a 24-6 lead into halftime and played conservative throughout the second half – thus only scoring three points after the break.
The Vols only scored a touchdown in the second half. That score came in garbage time and seemed like desperation to make themselves look better for the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee.
Georgia looks like a championship-caliber team, and we will likely get to see them fight for the trophy for the second consecutive season.
Ranked No. 1 in the nation, Georgia will play Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech in three games that should each be a cakewalk.
Then, Georgia will have a tough LSU, Ole Miss or Alabama team to contend with in the SEC Championship.
Currently, LSU holds the top spot in the SEC West after defeating Alabama in overtime Saturday. Alabama plays Ole Miss this Saturday for the second spot.
If Ole Miss defeats Alabama, the Rebels will take the top spot with any LSU loss in the near future. If Alabama bounces back and wins over Ole Miss, LSU will have to lose twice to lose its spot in the SEC Championship.
Georgia’s best chances of emerging as the SEC champion will be for Ole Miss to come out of the West. Alabama will always be a tough game and LSU had a blowout win over Ole Miss a couple weeks ago.
Also, Ole Miss’ offense is predicated off of the run, and Georgia is one of the best teams in the country in defending the run, ranking fifth in rushing yards allowed and second in rushing touchdowns allowed.
Even with a loss in the SEC Championship, Georgia will get into the Playoff. The competition field will likely consist of the Big-10 champion, which should be Ohio State, the second-best SEC team, likely Tennessee after Alabama’s loss, and a one-loss conference champion.
That one-loss conference champion will either be Clemson from the ACC – much less likely after the blowout loss to Notre Dame – USC or Oregon from the PAC-12 or TCU from the Big 12.
The stage is now set for Georgia to start its postseason campaign. For now, we’ll watch the Bulldogs crush the rest of the SEC and wreck Tech to close the season.
