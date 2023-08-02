Last year, I posted a story about an interesting statistic posted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), which claimed a whopping 89% of the players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft were multi-sport athletes in high school.

I was reminded of that article when I came across a statistic about standout MLB player Aaron Judge, who knocked away a record-setting 62 home runs last season. The post mentioned Judge’s high school senior year stats at Linden High in California across basketball, baseball and football. He was a baseball phenom early, batting .500 for seven homers and 32 RBIs and pitching for a record of 9-3 with 65 strikeouts and a 0.65 ERA.

