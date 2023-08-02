Last year, I posted a story about an interesting statistic posted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), which claimed a whopping 89% of the players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft were multi-sport athletes in high school.
I was reminded of that article when I came across a statistic about standout MLB player Aaron Judge, who knocked away a record-setting 62 home runs last season. The post mentioned Judge’s high school senior year stats at Linden High in California across basketball, baseball and football. He was a baseball phenom early, batting .500 for seven homers and 32 RBIs and pitching for a record of 9-3 with 65 strikeouts and a 0.65 ERA.
While he was dominant on the diamond, Judge arguably had better stats in his other two sports. He caught 54 receptions for 969 yards and 17 touchdowns to set a single-season record in his school for touchdowns. On top of that, he averaged 18.2 points and 12.8 rebounds on the hardwood – marks good enough for him to be selected as an All-State center.
It’s no secret multisport athletes will always stand out among their single sport counterparts as it’s been proven by a number of famous athletes in recent history.
Michael Jordan played baseball. Stephen Curry played football, baseball and soccer. Curry has also recently added golf to his list, too.
Oddly enough, the reason it makes such a difference are the similarities between the sports as it provides much-needed consistency and continuity for athletes looking to stay in shape and sharpen skills during the off-season of their primary sport.
In high school, my primary sport was basketball. During the off-season of my sophomore year, I quickly became bored so I joined the soccer team.
Granted, I knew absolutely nothing about the sport at the time, so I wasn’t the best at it. I quickly learned, however, that the cardiovascular endurance that soccer required directly translated to the basketball court.
After all, for basketball players, especially those who receive a heavy load of minutes each game, endurance is essential for their success.
What’s more, the contrasting elements between different sports helps create a more holistic athlete.
By the time I was a senior, I took playing multiple sports even further and joined the football team.
While playing football, I buffed up rather quickly due to the physical demands of the field, which I gladly welcomed as I was rather scrawny on the basketball court.
Overall, football provided an avenue to become stronger, which benefited me in my (short-lived) basketball career.
In Barrow County, there are a number of athletes who excel in multiple sports and it’s both entertaining and refreshing to witness and something coaches on the high school level should encourage.
The first athlete that comes to mind is Winder-Barrow’s recent graduate Conyer Smith. He was an influential player both on the court and on the field.
He started at quarterback for the majority of his high school career, while also having the talent, skill set and size to play tight end at the next level if he chose to. With that same size, he was one of the most important players for the Bulldoggs 2022 Region Championship and state playoff run.
There are others who are doing the same in the upcoming year. Junior Cam Hodge is a UGA commit in baseball already, while also presumably taking Smith’s place as the starting quarterback this season. Apalachee’s Destiny Montgomery will be returning to the Lady Wildcats No. 2-ranked softball team, while looking to help right the ship for their basketball team as well.
From the looks of things, we’ll be getting some familiar faces in different sports for years to come as sports continue to be at the forefront of these young athletes’ lives.
