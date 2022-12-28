BEST SPORTS TEAM

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown during the first half of the SEC Championship Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

 Credit: Joshua L Jones

We are two days away from, in my opinion, the biggest game of the year – No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

“The Game” (Ohio State vs. Michigan) was underwhelming for the second half. “The Biggest Game in Sanford Stadium History” (Georgia vs. Tennessee) was underwhelming for the entire game.

