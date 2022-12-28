We are two days away from, in my opinion, the biggest game of the year – No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
“The Game” (Ohio State vs. Michigan) was underwhelming for the second half. “The Biggest Game in Sanford Stadium History” (Georgia vs. Tennessee) was underwhelming for the entire game.
The only other game that might’ve lived up to the Peach Bowl was Tennessee vs. Alabama in the middle of the season. The fact that it wasn’t as highly touted as some of these other games is what holds it back from being in the conversation for game of the year.
This will be only the second matchup in college football history between Georgia and Ohio State, which is surprising given how both teams sit at the top of the hierarchy in their respective conferences.
However, that’s also what makes this game that much bigger: the uncertainty between the two powerhouse programs.
Their last matchup came in 1993, when Georgia narrowly defeated Ohio State 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl.
Georgia enters the game as the best team in college football. College football fans have already begun to hand the reins over from Alabama to Georgia, naming it the “new dynasty” in college.
Ohio State has a chip on its shoulder headed into Saturday’s game. The Buckeyes were decimated for the second consecutive season due to a huge second half by Michigan in the season finale matchup.
The Buckeyes have the opportunity to upset the Bulldogs and erase all memory of the Hate Week loss. The Bulldogs have the chance to clinch a spot in the national championship for the second consecutive season and further fuel the argument that they’re the new dynasty in football.
It all starts with that Saturday matchup. The question is: what version of both teams will show up?
Georgia has easily been the most dominant team in football this season. The Bulldogs’ offense has nearly no holes. Heisman finalist quarterback Stetson Bennett has led the passing game to be much more effective than in previous years, mainly due to the comfort he has with his troops and offensive coordinator. The run game has continued to thrive as Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards have all had strong performances throughout the year.
I won’t even address their defense. Scary stuff.
Ohio State has one of the five best passing attacks in college. It will be slightly less equipped with star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba electing to forego the playoffs to prepare for the NFL Draft in a few months. He’ll be a first round pick come April.
The Buckeyes will also be missing starting running back TreVeyon Henderson (foot), but their backups are more than capable. We got a glimpse of that against Maryland when freshman Dallan Hayden ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries with Henderson out.
The impact player for the Buckeyes will absolutely be receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who averaged nearly 100 yards per game this season.
For the Bulldogs, it’s all about their secondary. Can they hold Harrison Jr. to 50 or less yards? Will they trust their own impending first-round pick Kelee Ringo to shadow Harrison Jr. after a less-than-stellar performance against LSU in the SEC Championship? Ringo gave up nearly 250 yards in that game, according to another player in Georgia’s secondary.
First-round draft picks, two Heisman-finalist quarterbacks and two dominant college football programs going at it. Saturday will be one to get your popcorn out for.
