Today, Luke Sims is like a lot of 10-year olds in Jackson County; balancing elementary school with extracurriculars.
Luke’s activity of choice is golf, and he excels. He recently finished 4th place in his age group in the Chateau Elan Golf Club fall 2021 season. He has heaps of 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place finishes under his belt. He won two tournaments as an 8-year old in 2020 and was runner-up for player of the year on the North American Junior Golf Tour.
Since jumping into the tournament scene in mid-2020, Luke has reached one milestone after another. However, reaching milestones isn't new for him. In fact, according to father Matt Sims, Luke's life has been "measured" by milestones.
Ten years ago, Matt and his wife Wendy weren't thinking about Luke's golf exploits, they just wanted to take their son home.
Luke’s due date was January 4, 2012, but after Wendy’s blood pressure was found to be unusually high in late October 2011, the couple rushed to the hospital. Four days later, on the morning of October 23, Luke Sims was born via cesarean section.
“It was kind of a shock because everything had gone according to plan up to that point,” Matt said. “It all kind of came to a head that Wednesday. It happened pretty quick.”
Born 73 days premature, Luke's life became all about milestones, especially the ones he had to reach before he could leave the hospital. Even as a 4-pound infant, Luke showed the competitive spirit that guides him to success on the golf course today.
For starters, he survived being wrapped by his umbilical cord in the womb; stunned doctors by being able to breathe unfiltered air; and was soon able to regulate his body temperature. Luke knocked out one milestone after another.
Matt and Wendy finally left St. Mary's Hospital with Luke in mid-December before a trip to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta which lasted 10 days. He came home for good on December 29, 2011.
"We weren't told good statistics when he was first born," Wendy said. "To be able to overcome all the obstacles that he's already overcame, it's truly a blessing. It's a miracle."
LUKE FINDS HIS PASSION ON THE GOLF COURSE
As a premature child, Luke was always smaller than other kids his age. Matt and Wendy come from sports-minded families. Matt, a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, is head golf coach at Jefferson High School. Both were concerned about Luke finding a physical activity he could fall in love with.
Those concerns were squashed pretty quickly.
"I guess from the time he could walk, he had some plastic clubs he would play around with," Matt said. "We would mess around in the yard a little but, we would go to the driving range here and there. It seemed natural to him I guess."
Luke dabbled in basketball and baseball, but the COVID-19 pandemic gave the Sims a chance to embrace Luke's growing love for golf.
We’re both teachers," he said. "So we were stuck at home during that time. Between online lessons and Google meets, we were out in the yard hitting golf balls not really thinking he would advance the way he did…. He’s kind of taken off since then. It’s come natural to him and he really enjoys it."
Matt comes from a golf family, though he never played the sport competitively. He grew up playing casually with his father. According to him, Luke is the first in the family to become serious about the sport. Luke started competing in tournaments in June 2020. By the end of the year, he had competed in around 10 tournaments.
Luke still deals with challenges. This year, he was one of the youngest players in his age group and also one of the smallest. That's a molehill compared to the mountain of challenges he faced as an infant.
His opponents can hit the ball farther than him, Luke responds with accuracy on the fare way and on the putting green. He's also a sharp golfer according to Wendy. She noted his ability to hit the ball to one area to create an easier shot afterwards.
"I think he’s really found that with golf because you don’t have to be the biggest, the fastest or the strongest to be really good at it," Matt said. "You look at some of the more dominant players on the [PGA] tour, they’re not real big guys."
Beyond his golf skills, Matt and Wendy are mostly impressed by his determination and refusal to use his size as an excuse.
He’s very competitive so he really has that drive, especially in tournaments, he wants to do well," Wendy said. "He understands that he’s not going to win every time, but it gives him an edge.
"He doesn’t use it as an excuse that everyone is bigger than him. It makes him work a little bit harder.”
Matt added, "He's had that drive his whole life. I don't think consciously the whole time, we've seen that since he was born. He's outperformed all the milestones. That's a blessing itself."
