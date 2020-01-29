Ten years ago, I had tickets to see the Atlanta Hawks play the Los Angeles Lakers. I told myself that Kobe Bryant being my favorite athlete in the league — and possibly in pro sports — would in no way dissuade me from cheering on the hometown Hawks.
So much for that.
My allegiance was evident to me early on. I found myself silently cheering each shot Bryant dropped that night. He finished with 28 points. By the end, I was pulling for Kobe and the Lakers outright (much to my brother’s annoyance).
Such was the greatness of Kobe Bean Bryant. I turned against my favorite NBA team to cheer for one of the singularly unique athletes of our time.
When we talk of shocking sports deaths, few — if any — will ever top the news of Bryant dying in a Sunday (Jan. 26) helicopter accident on a hillside in California. Making the tragedy exponentially more gut-wrenching was the news that followed that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board, along with seven others. They were on their way to a travel basketball game. Kobe by all accounts, seemed to be a great dad, especially in his retirement.
Kobe’s stats back up his status as one of the all-time greats: a career 25-point-per game average, five NBA titles and a staggering 81-point game. But players can put up big numbers and still remain dull. Not Kobe. Kobe was poetic on the court. He had a smoothness about his game that was striking, a level of difficultly that few could master. As one analyst put it, he “had a PhD in one-on-one basketball.” And he was fearless.
My generation (of which Kobe was a member) wanted to “be like Mike.” Younger fans wanted to be Kobe.
One of my favorite Kobe stories came from his rookie year when he shot four air balls late in a playoff game against Utah. The fact that he, at a mere 18 years old, still mustered the courage to continue shooting after launching the first air ball spoke to his supreme confidence. As Laker teammate Shaquille O’Neal would say afterward, “I wasn’t upset that he shot those air balls. He was the only one with enough guts to shoot the ball.”
That was Kobe Bryant.
I half paid attention to Kobe’s career during my 20s as my interest in pro basketball had waned following Jordan’s exit. Then on a spring night in 2009, when I was 30, I stumbled upon a Laker-Rocket playoff game on TNT. Kobe pulled up and drained a shot in his signature style and I told myself I’d watch for five minutes. Instead, I stayed on the edge of my seat past midnight as Kobe dropped 40 points. In fact, I stuck around even longer than that. I watched every Laker playoff game the rest of the way in their 2009 title run.
Then, I didn’t miss a single game of the Lakers’ 2010 championship run. I was soon searching NBA TV regularly for Lakers’ games. I also began playing fantasy basketball.
Then at 32, I went out and bought a basketball for the first time in years and took it to one of the local courts near my house in Gwinnett County. Bad idea, but that was the result of a new-found passion for the game fueled by Kobe Bryant.
My interest in the NBA lasted as long as Kobe was playing. In a farewell for the ages, Bryant put up 60 points against Utah in his final game in 2016. OK, he took 50 shots, but Bryant put on a show. He always did.
I loved how Kobe chose to spend his time and talents in retirement. The man won an Oscar, after all. But mostly, he seemed to enjoy being a dad since he had the time — being free of the constraints of an 82-game schedule — to do so full-time.
Cameras recently caught Kobe courtside engaged in what appeared to be a deep basketball discussion with daughter Gianna. We don’t know what they were saying, but the bond they shared over basketball was clear. And it was special. The clip went viral. It’s both beautiful and heartbreaking now.
There will be plenty of days and weeks ahead devoted to Kobe’s legacy, a legend whose life was cut way too short.
So, here’s my take: He’s the guy who compelled you to watch, who made you break basketball allegiances when he came to your town, who motivated you to pick up a basketball (or buy one) again. That’s what the great ones do.
Few were greater than Kobe Bryant.
Ben Munro is a reporter for The Jackson Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.