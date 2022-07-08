Banks County High School will hold a Friday Night Lights Community Pep Rally at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at Leopard Stadium.
The event will include a Meet and Greet with the Leopards, competitions, prizes, food and drinks.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 10:01 am
