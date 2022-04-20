The Banks County High School golf team has dominated the golf course by producing top scores and season bests. Coach Mike Owensby stated the team has played against Rabun and Elbert and played incredibly well.
“Just recently, we had our best 9-hole team score, which was a 170," the coach said. "Then, we killed that core with a 158. We have also had several personal bests during this past week, Nate Crabbe -35 (73), Alex Coker-41 (88), Hunter Bond- 39 (81), and Noah Page-41 (90). For the week, we finished with a 332, which is closer to what we need to be successful in area. All positives with a big tri-match on Thursday."
RABUN MATCH RESULTS
Nate Crabbe 44
Alex Coker 44
Hunter Bond 44
Matthew Roberts 55
Dakota Ivey 62
Noah Page 63
Elbert Match
Nate Crabbe 37
Dakota Ivey 48
Matthew Roberts 48
Hunter Bond 42
Alex Coker 47
Noah Page 50
The team takes on East Hall this week and will prepare for the Area match held at Arrowhead Point in May.
