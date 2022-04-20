The Banks County High School golf team has dominated the golf course by producing top scores and season bests. Coach Mike Owensby stated the team has played against Rabun and Elbert and played incredibly well.

“Just recently, we had our best 9-hole team score, which was a 170," the coach said. "Then, we killed that core with a 158. We have also had several personal bests during this past week, Nate Crabbe -35 (73), Alex Coker-41 (88), Hunter Bond- 39 (81), and Noah Page-41 (90). For the week, we finished with a 332, which is closer to what we need to be successful in area. All positives with a big tri-match on Thursday."

RABUN MATCH RESULTS

Nate Crabbe 44

Alex Coker 44

Hunter Bond 44

Matthew Roberts 55

Dakota Ivey 62

Noah Page 63

Elbert Match

Nate Crabbe 37

Dakota Ivey 48

Matthew Roberts 48

Hunter Bond 42

Alex Coker 47

Noah Page 50

The team takes on East Hall this week and will prepare for the Area match held at Arrowhead Point in May.

