The Banks County High School Cross Country team clinched the competitive 8AA Region Championship title for the 4th consecutive year.
Buck Ledford also regained his title of Region Individual Champ with a time of 16:37.
"Our boys ran really well against a very good Union team, and we took first by only ten points," said Coach Steinacher. "I'm very proud of our boys. We were missing Nic Cotton, one of our top five runners, but our other varsity runners stepped up and filled the spot."
The boy's team consisted of Buck Ledford (16:37), Pepper Davis (17:39), Chase Stephens (18:54), Troy Loggins (19:48), Mitchell Bowman (20:05), Lucious Bowden (20:13), and Andrew Pope (21:45).
Ledford, who is no stranger to the winner's podium, has been part of the program since his freshmen year. He has seen the program win six region titles and his own individual titles of Individual Region Champ (2020 and 2021).
"We just put in so much work and mileage," Ledford said. "We never miss workouts. One day you miss might be the difference of winning."
Ledford adds that workouts and daily running produce winning results; he credits his success to his diet, more than just food.
"I eat about 3,000 calories a day, but I also make sure that God is part of my daily routine," he said. "He gives me strength. When we lose, I thank God, and when we win, I thank God. He is my biggest motivator."
After graduating, Ledford plans to pursue either an engineering degree or sports media degree and is currently reviewing where he wants to attend college and continue his running career. But, for now, Ledford is focusing on their next competition, which is state.
"Our biggest competition is Pace Academy," he said. "They have an abundance of runners. So we will have to get past the mental side of it and just keep preparing to face them."
Coach Steinacher agrees with Ledford.
"We are getting ready next week for our biggest challenge, placing high in the state completion against the best schools in AA," said the coach.
GIRLS' TEAM
The girls' team finished a strong fourth and will also return to for a state appearance. Maggie Irvin was the team's top finisher with a time of 26:48, followed by Camdyn Poole (27:06), Alessandra Olivares (27:14), Melody Parker (28:47), Makayla Long (29:01), Melany Camarena (29:30), and Emily Hunt (30:58)
"Our girls ran tough at the region championship, and I am super proud of them," said Steinacher.
The team will travel to Carrollton on November 5 and 6 for the State Championship Meet.
