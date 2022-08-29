The Banks County High School Cross Country Team attended its first meet of the season on Saturday morning as they went against teams all across the region at the North Georgia Championships held in Lamar Murphy Park.
Clouds loomed in the sky early Saturday morning, offering cover to the participants of the first race that began at 7:45 a.m. sharp. The atmosphere was thick with excitement as coaches, parents, and fellow teammates lined up along the caution tape surrounding the track, ready to cheer their runners on until they crossed the finish line. The field at Lamar Murphy Park, usually reserved for community soccer games, was now swatched in a palette of school colors as teams set up tents for the runners to rest under while they waited in anticipation for their races to begin.
Both the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams had a great start to the season. Pepper Davis placed second overall for the boys’ varsity race at 17 minutes and 15 seconds, helping the team reach 11th place overall with an average speed of 19 minutes and 55 seconds.
Camdyn Poole placed 38th in the girls’ varsity race at 24 minutes and 47 seconds, leading the girls’ varsity team to the finish line.
“It was a good first 5k run,” Coach Jeremy Steinacher said after the varsity girls’ race. “And it was good to compare ourselves with different people who we’ll be competing against in our region. I think we are going to compete very well this season, and I believe this was a good starting point.”
The Leopards Cross Country team will attend the Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational on Sept. 10 in Carrollton, where it will be competing on the state meet course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.