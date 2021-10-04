The boys and girls cross country team ran this past weekend at the Asics Invitational in Chattahoochee Hills in Fairburn, Georgia. The event saw over 100 high school teams across the state compete. With several strong schools competing such as Pace, Jefferson, Archer and South Forsyth.
Coach Steinacher stated, “We raced against 3A teams and several strong and well established program. I think we ran pretty well. I am extremely proud of the team.”
Ledford finished in 2nd place overall in the 5000 Meter Run. Ledford also earned a Silver Elite performer listing through MileSplit for his performance.
Pepper Davis also got in on the action with a run time of 17:28 and a 4th place finish.
Chase Stephens (34th), Troy Loggins (43rd) and Nic Cotton (44th) also had strong showings.
The top runners for the girls in the 500 Meter Run included Ana Cabarello (15th) Emily Mainor (17th)
The team is headed to the Mountain Invitational October 7th in Helen. On October 19th, the team will host Senior Night at Leopard Stadium beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.