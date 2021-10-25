For the first home meet of the season, the Banks County Cross Country team produced a first place boys finish and hosted Senior Night for seniors and their families.
"We are proud of our seniors," said Coach Jeremy Steinacher. "They have run well for their team and are going to be missed tremendously next year."
Seniors for this year's team include Melody Parker, Alessandra Olivarez, Curtis Davidson, Luke Edwards, Jahaire Navarro, Buck Ledford, Nic Cotton, Emily Hunt, Kevin Anyah, Clelie Chamarre, and Anna Caballero.
Results from the meet:
Varsity Girls race: 1st place Union, 2nd Place Commerce, and 3rd place Banks.
Varsity Boys race: 1st place Banks, 2nd place Union, and 3rd place Commerce.
For the boys, Ledford finished 1st, and Davis had a 2nd place finish. Followed by Chase Stephens-5th, Nic Cotton-7th, Mitchell Bowman-7th, and Troy Loggins-13th.
For the girls, Maggie Irvin and Olivares were the top two finishers. Irvin finished 10th, and Olivares finished 16th.
Coach Steinacher said, "Our girls ran pretty well. Commerce and Union both have good girls teams, and I am proud of our girls running hard and keeping it close."
He added, "Our boys ran really well. They might not be happy with their times, but our course is one of the hardest courses out there. I am proud of them. Five of our boys finished in the top 10. That is half of the top positions in the race at Banks."
The team also has the addition of two foreign exchange students, Ana Cadarso Caballero and Clelie Chamarre, both are seniors at Banks County High School.
"Ana is improving her time every meet," the coach said. "She is such a hard worker, and it is paying off. Clelie Chamarre has been sidelined with an injury, but she has been on the sidelines cheering on her teammates. They are a very welcomed addition to our team this year."
