The Cross country team continues to perform well as they finished up their season contest at Lamar Murphy Park this past weekend.
The girls had their best race of the season and placed 10th. The girls were led by Alessandra Olivares, who ran under 23 for the first time of the season. She was followed closely by fellow Leopard, Jenna Reeves. Olivares and Reeves set the tone for the girls. The JV team got in on the momentum and posted their best times of the season also. Coach Foster was equally impressed that the girls cut their average time down into the 25s, which is promising as they head into their next completion, the Mountain Invitational.
The boys placed 4th at the meet, which was led by a stellar effort from Buck Ledford. Ledford finished 3rd overall and posted a time of 16:27. This time not only helped the team finish in the top three, but it also put Ledford on the all-time record list for Banks County Cross Country. Even though the team was missing a top runner due to an injury, Coach Foster was impressed with the times posted and confidence from the boys.
Cross Country will run their region course on October 1st in Helen, looking to be a highly competitive and winnable meet for the team.
