Apalachee has never won more than 12 games in a season before. Apalachee has never made the state playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats hope to change that narrative this year.
“I'm very excited about this team and the possibilities that lie ahead,” first-year head coach Bill Batson said. “That's something that we addressed early on when I took over the job. That would be goal No. 1 – to break the school record for wins.”
“Our second goal, and I would say expectation at this point, is to make a state tournament. The girls have never played a playoff game at Apalachee since it's been open.”
“Those are the two things that I expect, and I believe we have a great chance to achieve.”
Senior guard Carlie Lumpkin said it would mean a lot for them to achieve those goals. Before Batson took the job, she hadn’t even thought about the prospect of winning 12 or more games and making the state playoffs.
“It'd be a huge accomplishment; it's not something that's been done before,” Lumpkin said. “I’ve played basketball for four years, and all throughout, I didn't even have that in mind. This is the first time in a long time that I felt really confident about the season.”
There’s a different feel in the air from Apalachee’s gym.
“Hopefully, we can get a banner and put out energy,” junior forward Jyrah Hughley said.
With the region transition, Apalachee is now in a region that features North Forsyth (NFHS), who was ranked No. 4 in 6A and No. 11 in Georgia at the end of last season. NFHS was also ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll.
“We know that they'll be tough, but it's my sincere belief that we can play with anybody in this region on any given night and can beat anybody in this region,” Batson said. “That's how we're gonna approach every game.”
Batson believes, with the effort the girls have put in, the Lady Wildcats can achieve anything they put their minds to.
“The girls have put in a tremendous amount of work,” Batson said. “They have bought in completely since I took over.”
Also, depth is an essential factor for Apalachee in its quest for all-time success.
“We have a lot of different lineups we can play,” Batson said. “I think if they just stay together and continue the hard work, positivity, encouraging one another and buying into what I'm selling, they can do it. We have the talent. We have the personnel. We can achieve those two things, if the girls just continue to do what we've been doing since March when I got the job.”
With Batson at the helm of the program, he hopes to implement hardworking mentalities into his players.
“Our two hashtags are: outwork everyone – O.W.E. and T.S.N. ‘Tradition starts now,’” Batson said. “That's been the mantra since I took over. Those are the goals that we are striving to achieve.”
Batson said the Lady Wildcats have exuded positivity continuously since he became the head coach.
“You never know, when you take over a program, how the kids are going to respond,” Batson said. “These kids have done everything I've asked them to do. They're going over and beyond my expectations as far as showing up and putting in the work that's necessary.”
