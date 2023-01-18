Winder-Barrow (12-8, 5-2) relied on its defense to pull away from Heritage (13-6, 5-2) Tuesday night.
The Bulldoggs held the Patriots to just 26 points in the final three quarters after allowing 16 in the first quarter of the 58-42 blowout win.
Our defensive effort was amazing,” head coach Travis McDaniel said after the win. “All we talked about the last few days was guard the ball better. Take pride in not getting beat off the dribble. Everybody that came in and all eight guys that played minutes contributed instantly.”
Winder-Barrow used the road loss to Heritage as fuel for their rematch Tuesday. It was the main source of its defensive intensity on the floor.
“The first time they scored 76, and we did not guard the ball particularly well at all,” McDaniel reflected. “They were in the paint all night, getting easy looks, both inside or outside.”
It was a back-and-forth battle until the end of the second quarter. The Bulldoggs then went on a 22-7 run from the 3:11 mark of the second to the 7:27 mark of the fourth, building a 13-point lead and never looking back from there.
While Winder-Barrow didn’t have the best shooting night – especially from behind the arc (2/15) – its offensive rebounding provided more scoring opportunities and kept the Bulldoggs afloat. Senior big man Justice Billings had four offensive rebounds and freshman guard Jerrin Samuel had five.
Those two led the way for the Bulldoggs in the win overall. Billings finished with 16 points, 10 boards and two blocks, while Samuel finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Winder-Barrow got back its No. 1 option in Jeremiah Holloway Tuesday night following a brief absence due to injury (knee). He finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in limited minutes as he regained his rhythm on the court.
With the win over Heritage, Winder-Barrow now moves into second in the region behind Eastside with just three weeks left in the season. The top two seeds will face off again in the penultimate game of the regular season on Feb. 3.
“We still had the belief, and every kid in that locker room will tell you that we're the best team in the region,” McDaniel said. “We feel like we got the best players on top to bottom. We feel, when healthy, that we are the best team in the region. When we defend like that, it definitely holds true.”
Winder-Barrow hosts Clarke Central Friday and travels to Jefferson Tuesday.
