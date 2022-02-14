Banks County High School baseball debuted this past week with an appearance against White County. Coach Derrick Davis was overall impressed with his team.
“We went into the game with the mindset of getting looks for multiple guys in multiple positions, even in a few positions for backup roles in the future when we face some good competition,” said Davis.
Several pitchers made an appearance during the game, including Tripp Williams (Chipola signee), Caine Griffith, Carson Hill, Blake Holcomb and Kyler Stancil.
“We threw a different pitcher every inning, and I think they did an outstanding job controlling the zone,” added Davis.
Davis commented that although the defense made a few errors, the first game of the season always yields a few mistakes, and with some new faces on the field, it will take a while for the team to settle in each position.
“I will take the credit for not getting some of them ready. I was a little disappointed offensively," he said. "We struggled at the plate. We just never got into a rhythm. White County pitchers were soled, but I know we can swing better than what we showed. They will just have to relax and get settled in."
The team will host Commerce this week at home Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.