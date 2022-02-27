The Leopards traveled to Pepperell High School this past weekend to face Pepperell and Haralson County.
Banks County split games with a loss in the first to Pepperell 4-5. The team won against Haralson with a score of 3-2.
Coach Derrick Davis stated that the team faced some injuries from the pitching staff.
“We blew a three-run lead in the 6th during the first game," Davis said. "We had some crazy pitching injuries, which made us a little understaffed. We are still learning the system and have some growing pains, but we are better today than we were yesterday, and I am confident it will click into place soon."
The Leopards have a busy week with away games against East Jackson on Monday, Hart County on Tuesday, and finishing the week is a match-up against East Jackson at home this Friday.
