Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 9:49 am
It was a back and forth affair in Bethlehem Monday night, but Bethlehem Christian (5-1) was able to overcome Westminster Christian (0-7) 58-50.
It was a close game through three quarters, as the Lions led 43-40 headed into the final period.
The Knights came out with a flurry in the fourth quarter behind junior wing Johnny Dickinson’s 10 points in the period. They outscored the Lions 18-7 in the frame.
Dickinson made three field goals, including a 3-pointer, to lead Bethlehem Christian to the win. He scored 25 total in the game and came away with four steals.
“Man, it was huge,” head coach Rusty Watson said of Dickinson’s scoring impact in the fourth. “He’s just a warrior. He went out there and went to work. When he realized that nobody could stay in front of him and just attacked downhill, good things were happening.”
The Knights iced the game behind late free throws, making all six of their attempts with under a minute remaining.
“Free throws are huge,” Watson said. “It’s a big part of our team. We practice them every day. Guys knock them down in practice, and I’m very proud to see that it transitioned over into the game.”
The Knights got off to a strong start overall in the game, especially after senior guard Timmy Doolittle's 3-pointer put them by seven points (20-13) – the largest margin of the game at the time – with five and a half minutes left in the second quarter.
However, the Lions were able to immediately respond with a 18-2 run to take a 31-22 lead with less than a minute remaining in the frame. Still, the Knights were able to stop the bleeding with a 4-0 run at the end of the quarter to bring it to 31-26 at the half.
BCA fought hard to make it a game down the stretch, particularly in the third quarter. Watson made it a point to focus on the little things in the game, as the effort plays were the struggle point for the Knights during that tough stretch of play.
“I told them after halftime that this is a game where you learn how to handle adversity,” Watson said. “Their effort was better than ours, and those are things that we control.”
For Watson, the nail in the coffin, or “game-changer” in his words, came with just over a minute left in the game. Dickinson made a three with 1:39 left in the contest to get some breathing room on the scoreboard, going up 52-48.
After that, Senior Mattox Harden drew a charge on the other end of the court, which was followed by Dickinson knocking down two free throws after driving it to the cup with just a minute left.
Harden finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Doolittle finished with 10 points of his own to go with four assists.
BCA also defeated Monsignor Donovan (2-5) 65-53 Tuesday night.
Dickinson had 26 points, three rebounds and five steals to go with three key charges against a tough Rams team. Senior Ben Reed scored 11 of his own with four rebounds and two steals.
Bethlehem Christian travels to John Milledge Friday night with a three-game winning streak.
