The Lady Bulldoggs had a strong 2022 campaign, finishing the season 17-8. They also went 12-6 in region play, landing them the second seed heading into Super Regionals. It was a tight race down the stretch with Eastside, but Winder-Barrow (WBHS) was able to pull away at the end of the regular season with a four-game winning streak.
Super Regionals will have Winder-Barrow facing off with Woodland in the first round, taking place at a neutral site.
