Gary Maddox
Dealing with distractions: “I just try to black everyone out and lock in on myself and my teammates. I just focus on what the job is.”
Gary Maddox
Dealing with distractions: “I just try to black everyone out and lock in on myself and my teammates. I just focus on what the job is.”
Favorite part of the game: “My favorite part is scoring touchdowns and making big plays on defense.”
Structure of practice: “We like to work on and with our specific position groups a lot and then we come together at the end and scrimmage.”
Randy Smith
Expectations of offense: “I want to score the ball and not make any turnovers.”
Leading the team: “It makes me feel like I am held to a higher standard and makes me feel special in a way.”
Favorite part of the game: “My favorite part of the game is the physicality.”
Dekan Williams
Dealing with distractions: “They do not really bother me because I focus on my assignment and what I am supposed to do and i focus on how I can make the team better.”
Favorite part of the game: “Probably the celebrations we have when we do something good whether it is offensively or defensively. The energy we bring when we celebrate is my favorite part.”
Being a student athlete: “My Dad was a big football player so I am after his image. So when I go home I train more. As far as school it just comes natural.”
Tyquese Gresham
Favorite part of game: “Probably being physical and being a play maker.”
Structure of practices: “We make practices just as hard as games so we can have the same mindset going into games.”
Goals this season: “We are really looking forward to making the playoffs this season.”
