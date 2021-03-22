The East Jackson baseball team went through a challenging region series with Class AAA No. 4-ranked Oconee County last week and the schedule certainly doesn’t get any lighter this week.
The Eagles (3-10, 0-3 Region 8-AAA) are set for three games with Class AAA No. 2-ranked Hart County as region play continues. East Jackson opens the series Tuesday (March 23, 5:55 p.m.) at home followed by a road doubleheader Friday (March 26, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.).
East Jackson enters the series having been swept in three games by Oconee County last week, giving up 41 runs in three run-rule losses.
“Tough series for sure,” Eagle coach Scott Myers said. “Got to go out and compete or it will get ugly quick. (We) told the kids we get the opportunity to go play the No. 2 team. What a great opportunity that is. Just need them to go out and fight.”
Myers, whose squad is on an eight-game losing skid, said the message to the team won’t change this week as it faces another top-10 foe.
“We are young so we have to trust the process that we are getting better every week and go out and compete on every pitch of every game,” he said. “We need to learn to compete against the game not necessarily against the team in the other dugout.”
Against Oconee County, the Eagles dropped the series opener 11-1 in five innings last Tuesday (March 16) on the road, finishing with two hits. Dylan Varner drove home the team’s lone run in the third inning.
East Jackson lost Game 2 15-0 in four innings Friday (March 19) in the opener of a home double hitter. The Eagles were limited to one hit.
The series then ended with a five-inning 15-1 East Jackson loss in the night cap. The Eagles finished with three hits.
