The East Jackson baseball team is off to a 1-4 start, but coach Scott Myers said believes better days are not far off.
The Eagles suffered two more close losses Saturday (Feb. 22) at Commerce’s Day at the Diamond. East Jackson lost 5-3 to the host Tigers and then fell 1-0 to Bowdon.
"We're not pushing the panic button," Myers said. "We're really not. I think we're really close to being pretty darn good."
Myers said his team is often out-hitting opponents.
"I think the big thing is we're not stringing hits together and ... we make that one (defensive) mistake that hurts us or we don't get that timely hit that we need," he said. "I just feel we're a little off."
Against the Tigers, East Jackson was tied 2-2 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Kane Goldman singled home Gray Holbrook and Colin Welch also scored.
The Eagles got a run back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Braxton Standridge singled home Caleb Adair, but Commerce answered with an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning when Colby Rogers scored on an error.
East Jackson finished with five hits. The biggest came from Luke Lindsey, who doubled home Cole Sealey and Standridge in the top of the second inning to give the Eagles an early 2-0 lead. Goldman answered for the Tigers with a game-tying, two-run double in the bottom of third inning to score Colby Rogers and Kody Mintz.
In the Eagles’ loss to Bowdon, the Red Devils provided the game’s lone score in the sixth inning when Braden Bowen grounded out to shortstop to score Luke Rainwater.
East Jackson lost despite Eagle pitching allowing just two hits. Halton Hardy threw six innings, allowing both Bowdon hits and the lone run of the game. The senior struck out nine batters. Adair threw the final inning, allowing no hits, runs or walks while striking out two.
Seven different batters had one hit each for the Eagles, who left nine runners on base.
"I told them it was a small tribe (of base runners) ... we've left too many on," Myers said.
The coach said his team has to continue to believe in itself and what it's doing.
"I just keep telling the kids just keep believing, keep believing in the process, keep believing in each other, keep believing in me, keep believing in yourselves," Myers said.
East Jackson continues play Tuesday (Feb. 25) at Cherokee Bluff at 5:55 p.m. The Eagles will then host Cherokee Bluff at 5:55 p.m. before opening region play Tuesday (March 3) at Jackson County at 5:55 p.m.
