The East Jackson baseball team is seeking to awaken its bats after dropping its last six games, including its region opener to Oconee County.
The Eagles (3-8, 0-1 Region 8-AAA) fell 11-1 in five innings in Watkinsville Monday (March 15), finishing with just two hits in the loss.
“For sure we are struggling currently in that category,” coach Scott Myers said. “We need some guys to step up in some spots. We need baserunners every inning some way, and we need to score runs. We also need to stop making physical errors in games where it is magnified.”
East Jackson, after getting off to a 3-2 start, has been limited to just nine runs over the course of its last six games and a combined 15 hits over its last five games.
“I feel like we have thrown well enough at times to win games, but the lack of run production and inability to get off the field with two outs is hurting us right now,” Myers said. “The silver lining, I guess if you want to call it that, is we are young this year and hopefully the difficult reps now pay off in a big way the next couple weeks and seasons. We are just going to put our head down and go to work because that’s all we can do.
In Oconee County built a 6-0 lead after four innings and then ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with five scores. The Eagles will host the Warriors Friday (March 19) for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
East Jackson was coming off a 6-1 road loss to Class AAAAA Johnson-Gainesville Friday (March 12), after giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Eagles had tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth after Payton Garner scored on an error.
The Eagles were limited to two hits in the setback.
Brayden Redding threw five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while walking one batter and striking out five.
East Jackson lost to Class A-Private Tallulah Falls 6-1 at home two days earlier. The Indians pulled away from the Eagles with three runs in the top of the sixth inning after leading 3-1.
Dylan Varner went 2-for-3 to lead East Jackson.
Aiden Holley threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and six runs, though only two runs were earned. He walked one batter and struck out one batter.
