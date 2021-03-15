The East Jackson baseball team will begin its Region 8-AAA slate this week after opening the season at 3-7 in non-region play.
The Eagles will travel to Class AAA No. 5-ranked Oconee County Tuesday (March 16, 5:55 p.m.) and then host the Warriors for a Friday (March 19, 5 p.m.) doubleheader.
East Jackson is coming off a 6-1 road loss to Class AAAAA Johnson-Gainesville Friday (March 12), after giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Eagles had tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth after Payton Garner scored on an error.
The Eagles were limited to two hits in the loss in their fourth-straight loss.
Brayden Redding threw five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while walking one batter and striking out five.
East Jackson lost to Class A-Private Tallulah Falls 6-1 at home two days earlier. The Indians pulled away from the Eagles with three runs in the top of the sixth inning after leading 3-1.
Dylan Varner went 2-for-3 to lead East Jackson.
Aiden Holley threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and six runs, though only two runs were earned. He walked one batter and struck out one batter.
