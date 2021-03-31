East Jackson has its first region win, rallying from a 3-1 first-inning deficit to beat Stephens County 5-4 Tuesday (March 23) on the road.
Gavin Beck went 2-for-4 to lead the Eagles, who snapped an 11-game losing streak that began during the non-region portion of East Jackson’s schedule.
Dylan Varner went the distance, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) without issuing a walk and striking out three batters.
East Jackson (4-13, 1-6 Region 8-AAA) jumped ahead with four third-inning runs and never relinquished the lead.
Payton Garner and Beck started the inning off with a pair of singes. Garner pulled the Eagles within a run, 3-2, after scoring from third on a wild pitch. Randy Smith tied the game 3-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Beck from third. East Jackson then cashed in on a Stephens County miscue with Tristen Pressley and Aiden Holley scoring on an error on a pop fly, putting the Eagles ahead 5-3.
Stephens County got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, but Varner only allowed one baserunner after that in closing out the win.
East Jackson hosts a doubleheader with Stephens County Friday (April 2), starting at 5 p.m.
