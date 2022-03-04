East Jackson had a one-hitter against Banks County on Monday (Feb. 28), but the Leopards returned the favor Thursday (Mar. 4).
The Eagles lost to Banks County 11-1 at home after allowing 10 runs and making six errors. Nathaneal Heiss scored their only run of the game.
East Jackson (3-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) allowed four runs in the top of the first inning, but responded in the bottom of the inning with its only run of the game. Heiss scored on a wild pitch with one out. Luke Lindsey tripled moments later, but the next two Eagles couldn’t bring him home. Banks County led 4-1.
An error allowed the Leopards to stretch the lead to 5-1 in the third inning. Banks County scored four more runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to take an 11-1 lead.
East Jackson had a chance to push the game into the seventh inning when it loaded the bases with one out. A strikeout and a fly ball ended the game before the Eagles could score another run.
East Jackson returns to action at home on Monday (Mar. 7) against Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.